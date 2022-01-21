2 fugitives arrested Friday after police search home in Orange

One man tried to escape out of the back of the home once officers started searching the home.

ORANGE, Texas — A man and woman are behind bars after officers with the Orange Police Department found the two fugitives during a Friday search.

The City of Orange Police Department’s Patrol Division said they saw a man on Friday at 2404 Post Oak that looked like Grady Brian Leblanc III.

Leblanc is a fugitive with warrants out of Orange County and Jefferson County.

Officers surrounded the home and were able to make contact with the homeowner, according to a news release from the Orange Police Department.

LeBlanc tried to escape out of the back of the home once officers started searching the home, the release said.

LeBlanc and another fugitive named Patience Morgan were found and taken into custody.

Officers said additional charges were filed against Leblanc for possession of a controlled substance and unlawful possession of a firearm by felon.

Read full Orange Police Department news release here...

