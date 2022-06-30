2 arrested after drugs, stolen gun discovered during Buna traffic stop

Deputies found marijuana, prescription pills, drug paraphernalia, and a firearm that was reported stolen out of Orange County.

BUNA, Texas — A man and a woman from Buna are in police custody after a traffic stop led to the discovery of drugs, paraphernalia, and a gun that was reported stolen.

Jasper County Sheriff’s deputies pulled over a driver Wednesday around 2 a.m. near County Road 725 and County Road 731 in Buna.

Deputies found marijuana, prescription pills, drug paraphernalia, and a firearm that had been reported stolen out of Orange County, according to the Jasper County Sheriff’s Office.

Jake Tyrone Neal, 40, of Buna, was arrested for possession of marijuana, and unlawful possession of a firearm by felon.

Neal was later accused of having 18 prescription pills and 28 grams of methamphetamine after arriving at the Jasper County Correctional Facility. He was additionally charged with possession of a controlled substance.

He’s behind bars at the Jasper County Correctional Facility on bonds totaling $192,500.

Jaclyn Connally Cogar, 39, of Buna, was arrested for possession of controlled substance. Her bond was set at $4,000.

From a Jasper County Sheriff's Office news release...

At approximately 2AM on Wednesday, June 29, 2022, Jasper County Sheriff’s Office conducted a traffic stop near County Road 725 and County Road 731 in Buna, Texas. During the stop, the deputy discovered marijuana, prescription pills, and drug paraphernalia as well as a firearm that had been reported stolen out of Orange County.

Jake Tyrone Neal 40yo, B/M of Buna, Texas was arrested for Possession of Marijuana <2OZ (Class B Misdemeanor), and Unlawful Possession of Firearm by Felon (Third Degree Felony) and Jaclyn Connally Cogar, 39yo, W/F of Buna, Texas was arrested for Possession of Controlled Substance PG 3<28G (Class A Misdemeanor).

Upon arrival to the Jasper County Correctional Facility, Jake Neal was found to be in possession of 18 prescription pills and 28 grams of methamphetamine. He was further charged with Possession of Controlled Substance PG 1 >=4G<200G (Second Degree Felony) and Prohibited Substance/Item in Correctional Facility (Third Degree Felony).

Neal remains in the Jasper County Correctional Facility on bonds totaling $192,500.00 set by Pct. 4 Justice of the Peace Gina Cleveland.

Cogar remains in the Jasper County Correctional Facility on a $4000.00 bond set by Pct. 5 Justice of the Peace Brett Holloway.

