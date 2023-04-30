19-year-old's charge upgraded to murder after victim dies day after shooting in Orange County

Jaden Williams was initially charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

ORANGE COUNTY, Texas — A 19-year-old from Orange had his initial charge upgraded to murder after a victim died the day after a shooting took place.

The shooting happened Friday, April 28, 2023. Orange County deputies responded to the 5600 block of Broussard Circle in Orange around 12:30 p.m. after receiving a call about a shooting.

(Editor's note: The above video is from a Friday newscast when the shooting first happened.)

When deputies arrived, they found Isaac Adams, 23, of Orange, lying near the edge of the road and suffering from an apparent gunshot wound to the head.

A suspect, later identified as Jaden Williams, was taken into custody at the scene, according to an Orange County Sheriff's Office release. Deputies believe the shooting was a result of a "disturbance" between Adams and Williams.

Adams was taken to Christus St. Elizabeth in Beaumont for treatment. He died Saturday, April 29, 2023.

Williams was taken to the Orange County Jail and initially charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Following Adams' death, the charge was upgraded to murder, according to the release.

Justice of Peace Precinct 1 Judge Hershel Stagner set Williams' bond at $1 million.

