19-year-old woman indicted after fatal hit-and-run wreck of 74-year-old man

The car involved in the accident did not belong to the 19-year-old woman.

BEAUMONT, Texas — A Jefferson County grand jury handed up an accident involving injury or murder indictment to 19-year-old woman for a hit-and-run wreck that left a 74-year-old man dead days later.

Isabella Guy is currently being held in the Jefferson County Jail on a $250,000 bond, according to jail records.

A preliminary investigation indicated that the crash occurred on U.S. 90 at the intersection of Main Lane at 9:45 a.m., on Tuesday, Sept. 7, 2021, according to a Texas DPS news release.

According to a probable cause affidavit, witnesses at the scene told the responding officer that they saw a red passenger car fail to yield the right of way to a black motorcycle.

Witnesses said the driver at the motorcycle, identified as 74-year-old Kenneth Weaver; from China, was ejected from his seat, and the driver of the red car, identified as 19-year-old Isabella Guy, from Kountze, did not stop to render aid.

Weaver was taken to St. Elizabeth Hospital to be treated for his injuries, but succumbed to them two days later and was pronounced dead on Thursday, Sept. 9, 2021.

Officers at the scene discovered that the license plate of the passenger car had fallen off. After running the plates, they discovered it belonged to a 2017 red Mazda. When contacted, the owner of the Mazda told police the he lent it to a friend in Texas and gave police the friends address.

When police arrived to the location, the friend of the owner told police that he was just a passenger and that Guy was driving the car at the time of the fatal accident.

When questioned, Guy admitted to hitting Weaver and said she drove away out of fear. Guy and the passenger of the Mazda were not injured during the crash.

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.