19-year-old taken into custody at gunpoint, accused of trying to rob person driving him from Beaumont to Port Arthur

PORT ARTHUR, Texas — A 19-year-old Port Arthur man who is accused of trying to rob someone who was driving him from Beaumont to Port Arthur is charged with aggravated robbery.

It happened Monday. The Port Arthur Police Department received a 911 call shortly before 8:30 a.m., about a robbery that had taken place.

At first, the information given led the person who took the call to believe the robbery took place in Nederland, according to a Port Arthur Police Department release. The call was transferred to central dispatch, but the Port Arthur telecommunication officer remained on the line as well.

Within four minutes of receiving the call for service, Port Arthur officers responded to the scene and took a suspect into custody at gunpoint. It was determined the offense happened in the Port Arthur jurisdiction.

The suspect was later identified as John Quincy Mayon, 19, of Port Arthur, according to the release.

Officers believe the victim was taking Mayon from Beaumont to somewhere in Port Arthur. At some point during the ride, Mayon reportedly pulled out a gun and attempted to rob the driver, according to the release.

A struggle took place and Mayon reportedly jumped from the moving vehicle, sustaining minor injuries. The victim also sustained minor injuries, and none of his property was lost.

Mayon was taken to the Jefferson County Correctional Facility and charged with aggravated robbery.

From a Port Arthur Police Department release:

On today’s date at approximately 8:24am, the Port Arthur Police Department received a 9-1-1 call of a robbery that had just occurred. Initial information led the call taker to believe the robbery occurred in Nederland, and though the call was transferred to Central Dispatch, the Port Arthur telecommunication officer remained on line too. Information was gathered that two subjects were fighting over a gun in the roadway in the vicinity of Hwy 365 and SH 69. Port Arthur officers arrived and took the suspect in custody at gun point within four minutes of receiving the call for service. It was then determined that the offense occurred in Port Arthur jurisdiction. Officers learned that the victim was transporting the suspect from Beaumont to a destination in Port Arthur during which time the suspect pulled a handgun and attempted to rob the driver of property. A struggle ensued and the suspect jumped from the moving vehicle, sustaining minor injuries. The victim sustained minor injuries and no property was lost. The suspect, 19-year-old John Quincy Mayon of Port Arthur, was transported to the Jefferson County Correctional Facility and booked in for the offense of Aggravated Robbery. This incident is currently under investigation by the Criminal Investigations Division of the Port Arthur Police Department.

