BEAUMONT, Texas — A teenager was seriously injured in a shooting in Beaumont's South End early Saturday morning.

Beaumont Police Officers found a teenager with a life-threatening gunshot wound in the 1700 block of Corley at 1:47 a.m. Saturday, August 17, Sgt. Cody Guedry said in a news release.

The 13-year-old was taken to CHRISTUS St. Elizabeth hospital, Guedry said.

Investigators found that the 13-year-old and the 9-year-old suspect were in the same room when the gun was fired. After shooting him, the suspect then fled the house on foot, police said.

Beaumont Police said the suspect is Christian Aguilar, 19, of Beaumont.

Anyone with information about Aguilar’s whereabouts should contact the Beaumont Police Department or Crime Stoppers of Southeast Texas at 833-TIPS (8477).

CRIME STOPPERS | Submit a tip @ 833Tips.com

If you have information about this crime you could earn a cash reward of up to $1000 by providing an ANONYMOUS tip to Crime Stoppers of Southeast Texas.

Call 833-TIPS (8477) or text “BMT” followed by your tip information to CRIMES (274637) from your mobile phone.

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.

