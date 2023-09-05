Beaumont teen found incompetent to stand trial in July triple stabbing at north Beaumont home

He will be sent to a treatment facility for at least 120 days and later another competency hearing will be held.

BEAUMONT, Texas — A Beaumont teen, who police say stabbed or cut two family members and stabbed a roommate in early July, has been ruled not competent to stand trial at this time.

Kelan Oliver, 19, was arrested after police say he stabbed his grandfather, a roommate and then cut his sister at a home in the 7200 block of Helbig Rd early on the morning of July 10, 2023.

(EDITOR'S NOTE: The above video first aired on July 15, 2023.)

On Tuesday morning in 252nd District Court, Judge Raquel West ruled that Oliver is not competent to stand trial at this time based on a report by Dr. Edward Gripon, a Beaumont forensic psychiatrist.

The report by Dr. Gripon, who is often called to testify in Jefferson County trials, says Oliver needs inpatient treatment to become competent to stand trial.

Oliver faces three charges of aggravated assault family violence in connection with the July stabbings.

Judge West ordered Oliver be sent to a treatment facility for at least 120 days and that another competency hearing be held sometime after his treatment.

On the day of the July stabbings at 12:25 a.m., Beaumont Police officers were sent to the home where dispatchers were told that he had stabbed two family members and a roommate before running away according to file stories.

When officers arrived, they met with with Oliver's sister, where she reported that herself and two other men were stabbed by Kelan.

His sister said she was having an argument with Oliver and during the argument he displayed a butcher knife and started threatening to kill everyone, according to the affidavit.

After their mom separated the siblings, police say Oliver approached his roommate and stabbed him in the neck with the knife.

Oliver's sister told police she tried to grab the knife from her brother, but he swung and cut her underneath the chin with the knife.

As Oliver ran out the house, he approached his grandfather and stabbed him in the back of the neck with the knife, according to the affidavit.

Oliver ran away from police, but was eventually arrested without incident a little over a mile away from where the stabbings happened.

