19-year-old arrested after allegedly trying to deliver marijuana, cellphones to Beaumont federal prison

Jose Anaya-Briones was arrested for trespassing on land that backs the Federal Bureau of Prisons.

BEAUMONT, Texas — A 19-year-old man was arrested Thursday evening after being caught allegedly trying to deliver contraband to a Beaumont federal prison.

Jefferson County Sherriff’s deputies responded to a call about a trespassing at the 2000 block of Hillebrandt Road on Thursday, Aug. 26, 2021. This land backs up to the Federal Bureau of Prisons.

Upon arrival, the owner of the property told deputies that he saw the suspect, later identified as Jose Anaya-Briones, from Mexico, walking through his property, toward the federal prison with a backpack. Briones hid the backpack and attempted to flee before being caught, according to a Jefferson County Sherriff's Office media release.

A Texas Department of Public Safety Trooper went to the scene to translate Spanish.

A deputy and his K9 searched an area that was approximately 120 yards and covered in thick, high grass to locate the backpack Briones was carrying. The backpack was found hidden under grass and in muddy water.

The bag was found to have marijuana and cell phones packaged in camouflaged wrappings. The contents of the bag and Briones’ phone were seized by officials.

Briones was arrested for trespassing and possession of marijuana and booked into he Jefferson County Correctional Facility according the release.

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.

From a Jefferson County Sherriff's Office media release:

The investigation continues. This was a cooperative effort between the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, Texas DPS, Texas Games Wardens and the Federal Bureau of Prisons.