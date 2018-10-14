Beaumont Police said the teen who shot his brother and then himself died Sunday morning from his injuries.

Police identified him as Jacorian Williams, 19, of Beaumont. His 20 year old brother is in stable condition.

The shooting happened in north Beaumont near Klein Park around 5:07 p.m. Oct. 13, police said in a news release.

MORE | Beaumont police investigate shooting, attempted suicide

Witnesses told police the brothers were sitting in a car in the 6800 block of Broadleaf Avenue with another person inside when the argument started.

Beaumont Police Family Violence Unit is investigating the incident.

GET HELP | Crisis Center of Southeast Texas

If you, or anyone you know, is thinking about harming themselves or taking their own life, call the Crisis Center of Southeast Texas' local hotline at 800-793-2273

GET NEWS & WEATHER ALERTS | Download the 12News App to your mobile device

CRIME STOPPERS | Submit a tip @ 833Tips.com

If you have information about this crime you could earn a cash reward of up to $1000 by providing an ANONYMOUS tip to Crime Stoppers of Southeast Texas.

Call 833-TIPS (8477) or text "BMT" followed by your tip information to CRIMES (274637) from your mobile phone.

This is a developing story. We will update with more as soon as we receive confirmed information.

© 2018 KBMT