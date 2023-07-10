Police: 19-year-old Beaumont man stabbed grandpa, roommate and cut sister after swinging at her with knife

Kelan Oliver, 19, is being held on a $20,000 bond each on all three family violence assault charges and $3,500 for the evading arrest charge.

BEAUMONT, Texas — A teen is in jail after a triple stabbing at a residence in the north end of Beaumont Monday afternoon.

On Monday, July 10th, 2023 at around 12:25 a.m., Beaumont Police officers were dispatched to 7200 block of Helbig Road in reference to a victim of a stabbing.

Dispatch told police the suspect, 19-year-old Kelan Oliver, had stabbed two different family members and his roommate then fled the scene, according to a probable cause affidavit.

When officers arrived, they met with with Oliver's sister, where she reported that herself and two other men were stabbed by Kelan.

His sister said she was having an argument with Oliver and during the argument he displayed a butcher knife and started threatening to kill everyone, according to the affidavit.

After their mom separated the siblings, police say Oliver approached his roommate and stabbed him in the neck with the knife.

Oliver's sister told police she tried to grab the knife from her brother, but he swung and cut her underneath the chin with the knife.

As Oliver ran out the house, he approached his grandfather and stabbed him in the back of the neck with the knife, according to the affidavit.

Oliver ran away from police, but was eventually arrested without incident a little over a mile away from where the stabbings happened.

Oliver was booked in the Jefferson County Jail on three counts of aggravated assault-family violence and evading on foot.

Jefferson County Justice of the Peace Marc DeRouen set his bond at $20,000 each on all three family violence assault charges and $3,500 for the evading arrest charge.

All three victims are listed in stable condition after being treated at the hospital.

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.

