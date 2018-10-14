BEAUMONT — Beaumont Police have confirmed Jacorian Williams, 19, of Beaumont, died at 11:40 a.m. Sunday from a self inflicted gun shot wound.

Officials say Williams shot himself after shooting his 20-year-old brother, during an argument in a driveway on the 6800 block of Broadleaf Drive on Saturday at 5:07 p.m.

The brother remains in stable condition.

"There were police vehicles and police tape," says neighbor Blaine Josey. "We were like 'what is going on'? We were surprised."

According to police, the two men were inside a car arguing about popularity when Williams shot his brother.

Williams then got out of the vehicle and shot himself.

A third person was inside the car, but wasn't hurt.

Police believe alcohol was involved and are awaiting toxicology reports.

Neighbors say they are surprised to see something like this happen in what is typically a safe and quiet neighborhood.

"It is shocking, but in this day and age it can happen anywhere you go," says Josey. "It's just the world we live in unfortunately."

Another neighbor told 12News off camera that she doesn't believe Williams intended to shoot his brother and decided to pull the gun on himself after realizing what he did.

However, police are investigating the shooting as an aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

This is a developing story. We will update with more as soon as we receive confirmed information.

