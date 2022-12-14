Port Arthur Police say 18-year-old woman in critical condition after being shot multiple times by boyfriend

She was rushed into surgery last night and is in critical condition according to police.

PORT ARTHUR, Texas — Port Arthur Police are investigating after they say an 18-year-old woman was shot several times by her boyfriend late Tuesday night.

Officers were sent to the emergency room at The Medical Center of Southeast Texas just before midnight Tuesday after an 18-year-old woman was shot multiple times according to a news release from Port Arthur Police.

She was rushed to surgery and is in critical condition according to police.

Police were able to find the location where she was shot in the 1200 block of Ninth Ave the release said.

They also arrested Mark Allen Davis, 20, who they say is the woman's boyfriend, in connection to the shooting the release said.

Davis was taken to the Jefferson County Correctional Facility where he is being held on an aggravated assault with a deadly weapon family violence charge according to the release.

His bond has been set at $100,000 according to jail records.

The department's Criminal Investigations Division is continuing to investigate the shooting.

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.

