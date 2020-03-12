18-year-old Port Arthur man indicted after Beaumont man killed in October drive-by shooting, truck stolen at gunpoint

Court documents stated a witness told police Christopher Mitchell started shooting out of a car in a drive-by shooting in Beaumont and said, "I got me one."

BEAUMONT, Texas — A Jefferson County grand jury formally indicted a Beaumont man after a October drive-by shooting in Beaumont that killed one man and injured another.

Christopher De'Sean Mitchell, 18, of Port Arthur, is charged with murder and aggravated assault in a drive-by shooting Oct. 11 that killed 24-year-old Christopher Sellers and sent another man to the hospital.

Beaumont Police Detectives filed murder and aggravated assault charges against Mitchell on Oct. 28.

The shooting happened at 11:48 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 11 in the 1000 block of Nolan Street in Beaumont's North End neighborhood. Officers who responded to the scene found Seller's body along with another man who was injured, Beaumont Police said.

Investigators found footage on nearby security cameras showing a red Chevrolet Impala or Malibu turning from Park Street onto Nolan Street just before the shooting driving toward the area where Seller's body was found, according to the probable cause affidavit.

The video footage also shows muzzle flash coming from the passenger side of the red car, investigators said.

Another man reported his truck, a 2004 maroon Ford F150, was stolen at 6:18 a.m. Monday, Oct. 12 in the 100 block of East Caston Street in Beaumont, the affidavit stated.

He said he noticed a red Chevrolet Impala parked on the street. Then two men in hoodies came up to him, pointed a 9 mm pistol at him, searched his pockets and shoved him to the ground. One of the men drove off with his truck south on Highland Avenue along with the red Chevrolet Impala.

Later that morning at 8:50 a.m., Groves Police found the stolen Ford F150 at Beverly Place Apartments on Gulfway Drive.

Groves Police officers found Dominique Abraham, 18, Christopher Mitchell, 18, Dominique Williams, 21 and a 16-year-old boy near the truck and detained them for questioning. Investigators also found a 9 mm pistol in a backpack Abraham was carrying, the affidavit stated.

All four suspects were taken to Beaumont Police Department and arrested for aggravated robbery.

Investigators found that Mitchell had a Chevrolet key and found the 2012 Chevrolet Impala in the 3700 block of 4th Street in Port Arthur. Beaumont Police seized the Impala until they could obtain a search warrant for the car.

The person who lived at the house where the Impala was found told police that he, Mitchell, Abraham and another man were driving around Beaumont when Mitchell leaned out of the passenger side window and started shooting.

The witness told police Mitchell said, "I got me one," the affidavit stated. After the armed robbery, the witness said Mitchell asked if he could park his Impala at the witness's house.

The Jefferson County Crime lab found two shell casings matching another shell casing found at the scene of the drive-by shooting on Nolan Street.