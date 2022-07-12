Jury selection for trial of 18-year-old charged in 2019 shooting death of Beaumont man expected to begin Tuesday

Testimony in the trial could begin as soon as Tuesday afternoon.

Example video title will go here for this video

PORT ARTHUR, Texas — A Beaumont man could soon face trial for his alleged part in a deadly shooting that took place when he was a teenager.

(Editor's note: The above video is from a July 25, 2019 newscast.)

Bryce Bell is charged with murder in connection with the 2019 shooting death of 37-year-old Anthony Wilson. Bell was 15 when the murder took place.

Jury selection for Bell's trial is expected to begin Tuesday morning. Testimony in the trial could begin as soon as Tuesday afternoon.

Bell is currently being held in the Jefferson County Jail on a $500,000 bond, according to jail records.

Three other men were also charged for their alleged involvement in the murder. Jamirious Jantrel Gardner and John James Cook were arrested and charged with murder.

Bernard Bell, Bryce Bell's older brother, was charged with tampering with evidence and felon in possession of a firearm. In 2019, Bernard Bell was sentenced to six years in prison.

Bryce Bell was arrested on April 19, 2019. Even though he was a minor when he was charged, Bell was certified as an adult on Tuesday, July 23, 2019.

The deadly shooting happened on Thursday, April 11, 2019. Beaumont Police responded to the 6800 block of Madrid Drive after receiving a call about a shooting victim.

Responding officers found Wilson lying near a roadway. Wilson was pronounced dead at the scene.

Officers later learned three males committed several burglaries in the Dowlen West neighborhood, according to a Beaumont Police Department release. Police believe Wilson confronted the suspects, at which point the suspects shot him and stole his truck.

Wilson's truck was in the found abandoned 400 block of Norwalk Lane.

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.

GET NEWS & WEATHER ALERTS | Download the 12News App to your mobile device

From a Beaumont Police Department releases:

Beaumont Police Detectives have made a third arrest in the April 11th homicide of Anthony Wilson. The suspect is a 15 year old male, therefore his identity can not be released. BPD will be scheduling a press conference for the early part of this week to address the circumstances surrounding the investigation, including the outpouring of support and assistance from the community. The details of the press conference will be announced at a later time, via press release.

__________________________________________________________

On Thursday, April 11, 2019 at 10:12 p.m., Beaumont Police responded to the 6800 block of Madrid in reference to a victim of a shooting. When Officers arrived, they located the victim, Anthony Wilson, a 37 year old Beaumont man, laying near the roadway. Beaumont EMS arrived and pronounced the victim deceased. Preliminary investigation has revealed that 3 black male suspects committed several auto burglaries in the Dowlen West Neighborhood, including at the victim’s. It is believed that the victim confronted the suspect(s) in the 6800 block of Madrid, at which time the suspect(s) shot the victim and stole his truck. A short time later, the victim’s vehicle was located in the 400 block of Norwalk, abandoned.The investigation is on-going and Detectives are asking anyone who lives in the Dowlen West Neighborhood to check their home security and doorbell cameras between the hours of 8:00-10:00 p.m. Additionally, Detectives are asking anyone who lives in the Amelia area, to check their home security and doorbell cameras between the 10:00-11:00 p.m. hour, as this is the area that the suspect(s) abandoned the victim’s vehicle and fled on foot. BPD has released several videos of the suspects on their Facebook and Twitter pages.

CRIME STOPPERS APP | Download the P3 Tips App

If you have information about a crime you could earn a cash reward of up to $1000 by providing an ANONYMOUS tip to Crime Stoppers of Southeast Texas.

Call 833-TIPS (8477) or download the P3Tips App on your mobile device to submit your tip anonymously.