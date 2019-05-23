BEAUMONT, Texas — Beaumont Police arrested an 18-year-old after a theft at Parkdale Mall.

Eyewitnesses told police the suspect stole two purses from women inside the mall and ran toward Fuddruckers about 10 a.m. Thursday, May 23. The victims were not injured, Officer Haley Morrow said in a news release.

Officers found the suspect near Dowlen Road and Treadway Road.

Moses Rhine, 18, of Beaumont, was arrested and charged with two counts of theft, which is a state jail felony. He was taken to the Jefferson County Jail.

Rhine was paroled two months ago, Morrow said.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 12NewsNow app.

Have a news tip? Email 12news@12newsnow.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.