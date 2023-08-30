18-year-old man, 14-year-old boy arrested on burglary charges after Tuesday raid of Beaumont home

While searching the home, police found two handguns they believe are linked to the crimes and the suspects.

BEAUMONT, Texas — Two Beaumont teens, one 18 and one 14-years-old, were arrested Tuesday afternoon on burglary charges.

Beaumont Police "property detectives" and officers with the department's special assignments unit served a search warrant and two arrest warrants at a home in the 5900 block of Fairmeadow St at about 4 p.m. Tuesday, August 29, 2023, according to a news release from police.

Police say the warrants were obtained following investigations of burglaries and other violent crimes in Beaumont.

Raul Jovannies Rebollar, Jr., 18, and a 14-year-old boy were arrested on burglary warrants and interviewed by detectives according to police.

Rebollar was taken to the Jefferson County Correctional Facility and the 14-year-old was taken to the Minnie Rogers Juvenile Justice Center.

While searching the home, police found two handguns they believe are linked to both the crimes and to Rebollar and the teen.

Rebollar is being held on a felony charge of burglary of a habitation and as of 8 a.m. Wednesday, his bail had not yet been set.

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.

