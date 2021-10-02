17-year-old student arrested, accused of calling in threats to Vidor school

VIDOR, Texas — A 17-year-old male student was arrested after allegedly calling in threats to a school in Vidor.
Orange County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a call in reference in reference to threats at the 900 block of Honeybee Lane in Vidor on Friday, Oct. 1 at 6:36 a.m.
A different student told deputies that there was a possible threat of a firearm, according to an Orange County Sheriff's Office release.
Deputies were able to make contact with the student accused of making the threats, 17-year-old Christian David Barnette, before he got into the school. No weapons were found when deputies made contact with Barnette.
Barnette was arrested for exhibition, use, or threat of exhibition or use of a firearm, according to the release.
This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.
From an Orange County Sherriff's Office release:
