17-year-old injured after argument at 'large gathering' in Silsbee Friday night leads to shooting

Officers learned that during a large gathering, there was an argument between some of the people there, which led to gunfire.

SILSBEE, Texas — The Silsbee Police Department is investigating after a teen was injured during a shooting Friday night.

On Friday, July 14, at around 11:28 p.m., Silsbee Police responded to the 300 block of South 14th Street in Silsbee in reference to a report of gunshots

Officers learned that during a large gathering, there was an argument between some of the people there, according to a news release from the Silsbee Police Department.

Police say this argument led to gunfire, where multiple shots were fired in the area.

There was one person, a 17-year-old man from Orange, reported to have been shot.

The teen was transported to St. Elizabeth Hospital in Beaumont by Acadian EMS, according to the release.

This is an ongoing investigation.

GET NEWS & WEATHER ALERTS | Download the 12News App to your mobile device

MORE | Find all our 12News crime stories

CRIME STOPPERS APP | Download the P3 Tips App

If you have information about a crime you could earn a cash reward of up to $1000 by providing an ANONYMOUS tip to Crime Stoppers of Southeast Texas.

Call 833-TIPS (8477) or download the P3Tips App on your mobile device to submit your tip anonymously.

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.