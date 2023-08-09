Teen indicted for murder in connection with Port Arthur apartment complex shooting

Brandon Deion Charles Jr., 17 has been indicted for murder in connection with the death of Jhamiah Dixon. He's being held on a $900,000 bond.

PORT ARTHUR, Texas — A teen suspect has been indicted for murder in connection with a Port Arthur apartment complex shooting.

Port Arthur Police Department officers were sent to the Port Arthur Townhomes in the 3500 block of Turtle Creek Drive just before midnight on Wednesday July 19, 2023.

When officers got there, they found Jhamiah Dixon unresponsive on the ground in the parking lot.

Dixon suffered from a single gunshot wound to his back according to a probable cause affidavit.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators interviewed an identified witness who stated in specific detail that Brandon Charles Jr., 17, shot and killed Dixon.

The details provided by the witness were corroborated with evidence at the scene according to the affidavit.

Charles Jr. was located at the complex and agreed to be interviewed, but denied any involvement in the death of Dixon.

He was arrested in connection with the murder.

Charles Jr. is being held on a $900,000 bond.

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.

GET NEWS & WEATHER ALERTS | Download the 12News App to your mobile device

MORE | Find all our 12News crime stories

CRIME STOPPERS APP | Download the P3 Tips App

If you have information about a crime you could earn a cash reward of up to $1000 by providing an ANONYMOUS tip to Crime Stoppers of Southeast Texas.

Call 833-TIPS (8477) or download the P3Tips App on your mobile device to submit your tip anonymously.