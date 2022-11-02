17-year-old indicted, charged with aggravated assault after 2 teens injured in shooting near Port Athur school

The shooting happened near the La Vaquita Meat Market on Feb 10.

PORT ARTHUR, Texas — A Jefferson County grand jury handed up an indictment to a 17-year-old for two counts of aggravated assault in connection with a shooting that left two students injured near a Port Arthur middle school campus.

Jose Cortez is behind bars in the Jefferson County Jail on a $200,000 bond. Cortez is accused of aggravated assault in connection with the shooting that injured two Port Arthur Independent School District teens on Feb. 10.

The shooting happened in the 1700 block of Jefferson Drive around 4:15 p.m. The location of the shooting is also known as the La Vaquita Meat Market.

Witnesses said the incident began with a fight across the street at Thomas Jefferson Middle School.

Witnesses at the scene said one of the boys was shot in the back in the parking lot of La Vaquita. They said he then went inside, and that's when police were called.

The two teens who were shot have been identified as males. They sustained non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

Court documents say Cortez intentionally and knowingly caused serious bodily injury to two victims with a handgun.

A witness showed police a video of the incident, according to an affidavit.

Police said Cortez was seen pointing a handgun into the crowd. Investigators searched Cortez's home and found an "identical" handgun that was used at the scene of the crime, the affidavit says.

