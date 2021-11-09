17-year-old facing multiple charges after alleged armed robbery, car and foot chase

Two victims told Port Arthur Police that they were robbed at gunpoint by a man who pepper sprayed them and stole their vehicle.

PORT ARTHUR, Texas — A 17-year-old teenager is facing multiple charges after allegedly robbing two people at gunpoint, then leading police on a car and foot chase.

Port Arthur Police responded to a call about a robbery at the 3600 block of Jimmy Johnson Boulevard at the Encore Apartment complex, just before 5 p.m., Saturday. Upon arrival, two victims told police that they were robbed at gunpoint by a man who pepper sprayed them and stole their vehicle, according to a Port Arthur Police Department news release.

Officers later found a vehicle matching the description of the one reported stolen and attempted to stop the driver. The driver, identified as 17-year-old Jaqualin Joubert, refused to stop leading police on a chase, before crashing the vehicle and fleeing the scene on foot.

Joubert was later caught, taken into custody, and charged with two counts of aggravated robbery and evading arrest in a motor vehicle. Joubert is currently in Jefferson County Jail, according to jail records.

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.

From a Port Arthur Police Department News Release:

