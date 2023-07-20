17-year-old arrested in shooting that injured other 17-year-old during 'large gathering' in Silsbee

17-year-old Beaumont resident Diante Davon Sostand was arrested and charged in connection to a shooting that injured a teen from Orange during a 'large gathering'.

SILSBEE, Texas — A Beaumont teen has been arrested in connection to a shooting that injured another teen in Silsbee.

On Friday, July 14, at around 11:28 p.m., Silsbee Police responded to the 300 block of South 14th Street in Silsbee in reference to a report of gunshots

Officers learned that during a large gathering, there was an argument between some of the people there, according to a news release from the Silsbee Police Department.

Police say this argument led to gunfire, where multiple shots were fired in the area.

There was one person, a 17-year-old man from Orange, reported to have been shot. The teen was transported to St. Elizabeth Hospital in Beaumont by Acadian EMS, according to the release.

On Thursday, July 20, 2023, an arrest warrant was obtained for 17-year-old Beaumont resident Diante Davon Sostand in connection to the shooting.

He was arrested later that day by the Beaumont Police Department's Special Assignments Unite officers.

Sostan was transported to the Silsbee Police Department where he was magistrated by Justice of the Peace for Hardin County Precinct 1, C. Ingram.

A bond for him was set at $150,000.

Sostand will be transported to the Hardin County Jail on a charge of deadly conduct, according to the release.

This investigation is still ongoing.

From a Silsbee Police Department news release:

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.