Police: 17-year-old arrested, charged after causing injury to his mother with knife at Port Arthur home

PORT ARTHUR, Texas — A 17-year-old man has been arrested and charged after police say he caused injury to his mother by use of a knife.

On Tuesday, May 2, 2023 at 10:30 p.m. Port Arthur Police Officers responded to the 1200 block of Lakeview Drive in reference to an aggravated assault family violence, according to a news release from the Port Arthur Police Department

A 17-year-old male, now identified as Shan Symon, caused a non life-threatening injury to his mother by use of a knife, according to police.

The victim left the home and Symon refused to speak to or respond to investigating officers.

Members of the Crisis Negotiation Team and SWAT were called out and several attempts were made to communicate with Symon, but they were unsuccessful.

Symon finally exited the home and tried to escape the area by running away but was quickly apprehended.

He was transported and booked in the Jefferson County Correctional Facility for aggravated assault family violence and evading arrest and detention.

Symon's bond is pending arraignment.

This incident is currently under investigation by the Criminal Investigations Division of the Port Arthur Police Department.

