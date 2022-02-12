17-year-old arrested, 20 others detained after Beaumont Police seize 9 guns

Police say he tossed the weapon into a vehicle when he saw the officers.

BEAUMONT, Texas — A 17-year-old Beaumont man is behind bars after a complaint led to the seizure of seven handguns and two rifles, according to a news release from the Beaumont Police Department.

Beaumont Police responded to the 10500 block of Vinson Street on Thursday around 3:45 p.m. after reports about a group of people with guns blocking the roadway.

The first officer who first arrived at the scene saw Daniel Harvey, 17, of Beaumont, holding a gun. Police said Harvey tossed the weapon into a vehicle when he saw the officer. He was taken to the Jefferson County Jail and booked in for unlawfully carrying a weapon.

Others at the scene ran and some complied with officers, the release says. Some of the guns were hidden in a ditch and in a culvert.

More police units arrived at the scene and 20 people were detained.

Officers seized seven handguns and two rifles. Two of the guns were reported stolen out of Beaumont.

