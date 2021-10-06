Trial date set for 17-year-old facing multiple felony charges out of Jefferson County

The teen is currently being held in the Jefferson County Jail on a $750,000 bond and has a trial date set for November 10, 2021.

BEAUMONT, Texas — A trial date has been set for a 17-year-old charged with multiple counts of aggravated robbery and evading arrest with a motor vehicle.

Jaqualin Joubert was already in the Jefferson County Jail on unrelated felony charges when he was charged with aggravated robbery. Joubert trial date is set for November 10, 2021.

An aggravated robbery occurred at Walgreen's in Port Arthur located on 3700 State Highway 365 on August 21, 2021. Joubert is accused of holding store employees at gunpoint while demanding money from them.

Detectives followed up and after filing a case with the district attorney's office, a warrant was issued.

Collectively, Joubert has been charged with four counts of aggravated robbery, two counts of evading arrest in a motor vehicle and one count of unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.

Joubert is currently being held in the Jefferson County Jail on a $750,000 bond.

Joubert received some of the these charges after allegedly robbing two people at gunpoint, then leading Port Arthur Police on a car and foot chase on Saturday, September 11, 2001.

Port Arthur Police responded to a call about a robbery at the 3600 block of Jimmy Johnson Boulevard at the Encore Apartment complex, just before 5 p.m.

Upon arrival, two victims told police that they were robbed at gunpoint by a man who pepper sprayed them and stole their vehicle, according to a Port Arthur Police Department news release.

Officers later found a vehicle matching the description of the one reported stolen and attempted to stop the driver, Joubert. Joubert refused to stop and led police on a chase, before crashing the vehicle and fleeing the scene on foot.

Joubert was caught a short while later.

