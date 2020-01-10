17 Southeast Texans federally indicted in connection with Jasper-based meth trafficking organization

Those arrested were indicted on federal charges on Wednesday

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Texas — 17 Southeast Texans were indicted on federal drug and gun charges Wednesday.

The men and women were arrested on September 30 in connection with a Jasper-based meth trafficking organization according to a US Department of Justice news release.

The investigation started in 2018 when DEA and ATF agents learned about the organization allegedly distributing large amount of meth throughout Southeast Texas.



From a US Department of Justice news release:

U.S. Attorney Stephen J. Cox announced today that 17 individuals have been arrested in the Eastern District of Texas pursuant to a federal indictment which alleges drug trafficking and firearms violations.

A federal grand jury returned the indictment on Sep. 17, 2020, charging the following individuals with drug and gun crimes:

Jonathan Limbrick, 43, of Jasper, Texas;

Rhonda Monschelle Felder, 36, of Houston, Texas;

Deandre Romerus Limbrick, 44, of Jasper, Texas;

Terrence Neil Bronson, 51, of Jasper, Texas;

Don Raynard Larkin, 46, of Beaumont, Texas;

Cedrick Demond Hunt, 42, of Beaumont, Texas;

Dominic Devonte Limbrick, 26, of Jasper, Texas;

Crystal Michelle Carruth, 39, of Jasper, Texas

Alisha Nicole Cleveland, 31, of Vidor, Texas;

Corey Devond McQueen, 34, of Jasper, Texas;

James Parker, 48, of Jasper, Texas;

Ernest Houston, 60, of Jasper, Texas;

Curtis Brumley, 44, of Jasper, Texas;

Russell Limbrick, 36, of Jasper, Texas;

Calvin Jewan Bell, 36, of Jasper, Texas;

Shana Brooks, 39, of Brookeland, Texas; and

Thomas Hadnot, 41, of Kirbyville, Texas.

The defendants were arrested by a joint law enforcement task force today and will make initial appearances in federal court next week.

According to court documents, the defendants are charged with possession and conspiracy to possess a controlled substance, possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime, and possession of a firearm by an unlawful user of a controlled substance. This joint DEA and ATF operation began in 2018 when agents learned of a Jasper, Texas-based methamphetamine trafficking organization allegedly distributing large amounts of methamphetamine throughout Southeast Texas.

This is an Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Force (OCDETF) case and is being investigated by the Drug Enforcement Administration; the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives; the Jasper Police Department, the Beaumont Police Department; the Texas Department of Public Safety; the U.S. Marshals Service; the Harris County Sheriff’s Office; the Jasper County District Attorney’s Office; the Vidor Police Department; the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office; the Orange County Sheriff’s Office; and the Texas Parks and Wildlife Service. This case is being prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Russell James. OCDETF is the largest anti-crime task force in the country and its mission is to disrupt and dismantle the most significant drug trafficking and transnational criminal organizations that threaten the United States. The prosecutor-led, intelligence-driven, multi-agency task forces leverage the authorities and expertise of federal, state, and local law enforcement.

An indictment is not evidence of guilt. All defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law.