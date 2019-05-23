PORT ARTHUR, Texas — Port Arthur Police are investigating after a fatal shooting at the Short Stop gas station located in the 2200 block of Gulfway Drive. A juvenile died from his injuries at the scene, police said.

Precinct 7 Justice of the Peace Brad Burnett told 12News by phone the 16-year-old victim was shot in the back, as if he may have been in a hurry. Police were called to the scene just before 10:40 p.m. on Wednesday.

Daleth Johnson stays near the gas station, and heard the gun fire as she was preparing for bed. Wednesday shooting has put her on edge.

"I just want to live in peace," Johnson said. "I don't want to have my kids here playing and gotta be worried. It's already stuff to worry about. to see something like that happen it is just scary."

The Criminal Investigation Division is following up on leads and information gathered. So far, no arrests have been made.

"It's an active investigation, we're following up on leads as you said and I said earlier we will continue this investigation," said Port Arthur Deputy Chief John Owens.

Bart Masters

This is a developing story. 12News will update with more if and when we receive confirmed information.

From a Port Arthur Police Department news release:

On 5/22/19 at 10:38pm officers responded to 2248 Gulfway Drive in reference to a shooting. Upon arrival officers located a Juvenile M/B that had sustained a gunshot wound and died from his injuries on scene.

The Criminal Investigation Division is following up on leads and information gathered on scene.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 12NewsNow app.

Have a news tip? Email 12news@12newsnow.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.