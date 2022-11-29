New court documents reveal robbery attempt may be motivation behind West Brook High School assault

A hearing to determine if Jordon Savoy would be certified as an adult took place Monday at the Minnie Rogers Juvenile Detention Center.

Example video title will go here for this video

BEAUMONT, Texas — A 16-year-old teenager from Beaumont is charged with robbery and could soon be tried as an adult after an assault at West Brook High School was caught on camera.

A hearing to determine if Jordon Savoy would be certified as an adult took place Monday at the Minnie Rogers Juvenile Detention Center before Judge Randy Shelton. He was certified and now faces trial as an adult.

Savoy has been at the Minnie Rogers Juvenile Detention Center since September 7, 2022.

The incident happened on Wednesday, September 7, 2022. Campus administration notified campus police of what appeared to be an assault at the high school, according to a probable cause affidavit.

The victim told campus officials Savoy opened the stall in the boy's restroom, later demanding items that were in the victim's pants. After Savoy made his demands, the victim attempted to leave, pulling Savoy by his shirt in the process.

The alleged assault began after the victim told Savoy he did not have any items on him. Video obtained by officials shows the victim in a fetal position on the floor while Savoy punched and kicked him multiple times, according to the affidavit.

12News has seen at least three versions of the fight from different angles

Other teens can be seen in the bathroom when the incident is taking place. None of the teens standing around appear to offer the boy on the ground any assistance.

The victim can be seen standing up in one of the videos after the altercation with blood on his face around one eye and blood can be seen on the floor in the background.

In one of the videos, a teen can be heard after the altercation commenting how the boy got "beat the **** up" and suggesting he needs to go to the nurse. Savoy is said to have left after the attack without offering to help the victim in any way, according to the affidavit.

Savoy avoided police and campus administration for three class periods after his friends told him law enforcement and campus administration were looking for him.

GET NEWS & WEATHER ALERTS | Download the 12News App to your mobile device

CRIME STOPPERS APP | Download the P3 Tips App

From a full probable cause affidavit:

On Wednesday, September 7th, 2022, Campus police were notified of what appeared to be an assault, by campus administration, at West Brook H.S., located at the above address.

Further information from victim, states, the above listed suspect opened the stall, in the boys restroom, of the F hallway. Victim stated in an attempt to vacate the area, pulled Savoy, by his shirt, after Savory demained items located in the victims shorts/pants, including the victim's cellular device. It was at this time the assault occured, when victim stated he had no belongings on him. Video obtained, shows the victim in the fetal position. on the flow, while Savoy continuously delivered closed hand strikes and kicks to the victim. Savoy, left the victim on the floor without seeking any medical attention.

Savoy alluded police, and campus administration for approximately 3 class periods, after hearing from friends that, law enforcement and campus adminstration were looking for him.