15-year-old charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon after Thursday night stabbing in Port Arthur

The stabbing happened during a "domestic dispute," Port Arthur Police Chief Tim Duriso told 12News.

PORT ARTHUR, Texas — A 15-year-old is facing a felony charge after a Thursday night stabbing in Port Arthur left one person injured.

The stabbing happened during a "domestic dispute," Port Arthur Police Chief Tim Duriso told 12News. Port Arthur Police responded to the 3200 block of 13th Street after receiving a call about the stabbing.

Police believe a 15-year-old stabbed a 43-year-old man. The name of the 15-year-old suspect is not being released because they are a minor.

The victim was taken to a hospital to be treated for his injuries. He has since been released.

The 15-year-old is charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, according to Chief Duriso. He was taken to the Mini Rogers Juvenile Facility.

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.

