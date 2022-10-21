x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Crime

15-year-old charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon after Thursday night stabbing in Port Arthur

The stabbing happened during a "domestic dispute," Port Arthur Police Chief Tim Duriso told 12News.
Credit: E.J. Williams

PORT ARTHUR, Texas — A 15-year-old is facing a felony charge after a Thursday night stabbing in Port Arthur left one person injured.

The stabbing happened during a "domestic dispute," Port Arthur Police Chief Tim Duriso told 12News. Port Arthur Police responded to the 3200 block of 13th Street after receiving a call about the stabbing. 

Police believe a 15-year-old stabbed a 43-year-old man. The name of the 15-year-old suspect is not being released because they are a minor. 

The victim was taken to a hospital to be treated for his injuries. He has since been released. 

The 15-year-old is charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, according to Chief Duriso. He was taken to the Mini Rogers Juvenile Facility. 

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.

GET NEWS & WEATHER ALERTS | Download the 12News App to your mobile device    

CRIME STOPPERS | Submit a tip @ 833Tips.com  

CRIME STOPPERS APP | Download the P3 Tips App   

If you have information about a crime you could earn a cash reward of up to $1000 by providing an ANONYMOUS tip to Crime Stoppers of Southeast Texas. 

Call 833-TIPS (8477) or download the P3Tips App on your mobile device to submit your tip anonymously.   

Send us a news tip | Download our app | 12News “In the Know” Newsletter 

Also on 12NewsNow.com… 

Related Articles

Paid Advertisement

More Videos

In Other News

Police investigating disappearance of 2-year-old girl from Pasadena as homicide

Before You Leave, Check This Out