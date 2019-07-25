BEAUMONT, Texas — A Beaumont teen has been certified to be tried as an adult in the April 2019 murder of a Beaumont father.

Bryce Bell, 15, was certified as an adult on Tuesday, July 23, 2019, and his bond was set at $1 million in the shooting death of Anthony Wilson, 37, according to the Jefferson County District Attorney’s Special Crimes division.

Bell was moved from Minnie Rogers Juvenile Justice Center to the Jefferson County Jail.

Bell confessed to a Beaumont Police Detective that he gave the gun to his older brother, Bernard Bell, after shooting Wilson according to a probable cause affidavit.

He was arrested along with three others and charged in the death of Wilson in the west end of Beaumont

Bell was arrested along with Jamirious Gardner, 17 and John Cook, 18, in connection with Wilson’s death.

Both Cook and Gardner remain in jail, where each is held on a $1 million bond.

According to a probable cause affidavit, Gardner admitted to being involved in the shooting of Wilson, as well as being involved in taking Wilson's vehicle after the shooting.

Jamirious Jantrel Gardner, John James Cook and Bryce Bell are charged with murder in connection with the April 2019 death of Beaumont father Anthony Wilson.

Jefferson County Sheriff's Office

The death of Wilson, who was shot late on Thursday night, April 11, 2019, sparked outrage in the community.

Police said the three teens were involved in auto burglaries throughout the neighborhood prior to the shooting of Wilson.

Bell’s older brother Bernard Bell, a convicted felon, was charged with tampering with evidence and felon in possession of a firearm according to police.

Police say the investigation gives reason to believe Bell attempted to get rid of the weapon involved in the shooting, but was not present at the time of the alleged murder.

Anthony Wilson, 37, of Beaumont, shown with his family, was fatally shot in a west Beaumont neighborhood Thursday night.

Wilson Family

Judge Larry Thorne told 12News the procedure of certifying a juvenile as an adult is not solely affected by the fact that an offense was committed.

"The maturity of the child," Judge Thorne said. "Has the child ever been involved in the system before? Do they know the difference between right and wrong?"

They also factor in if the child is going to be a danger to the community if they remain in the juvenile system according to Thorne.

"You've got to have two psychiatrists or psychologists to do mental evaluations to determine if they can cooperate with their lawyers, if they understand what's going on," Thorne said.