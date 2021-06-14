$1.5 million bond lowered for man charged with 3 counts of intoxication manslaughter

Chance Glyn Craddock was held on three $500 thousand bonds for a total of $1.5 million.

BEAUMONT, Texas — A Mounty Enterprise man, who was charged with the deaths of three people, had his bond $1.5 million bond lowered this morning.

Chance Glyn Craddock, who was charged with three counts of intoxication manslaughter, appeared before Judge John Stevens this morning for a bond hearing.

He was held on three $500 thousand bonds for a total of $1.5 million.

The defense attorney wanted to have the bond lowered to $50 thousand on each case.

"It is a very serious case,” Stevens said. “In 15 years as a judge here, I have tried numerous intoxication manslaughters and every jury decision was the maximum 20-year sentence, every one of them."

Craddock’s bond was lowered to $250 thousand on each case, and he is ordered to have an Interlock device, SCRAM device, must wear a drug patch and has home confinement in Jefferson County when he is not at work.

Police said Craddock was driving a Dodge truck north on Highway 82 when it crossed over into southbound traffic and struck a passenger vehicle.

The passenger vehicle overturned and came to rest next to the fence at the refinery.

On Friday, May 21, Port Arthur Police identified the three victims who were killed in the wreck on Highway 82 near the Valero Refinery.

Officials identified the deceased victims as Eriana Washington, 14, Danny Nichols Jr., 32, and Lamberia McDaniel, 35.

Craddock, who admitted to using drugs and alcohol prior to the wreck, initially told police he was from Vidor, but he is from the Nacogdoches area.

A public records search found a driver’s license and vehicle records for Craddock showing an address in Mount Enterprise, which is about 23 miles from Nacogdoches.

A total of two adults and two children were riding in the passenger car.

