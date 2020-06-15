LAKE CHARLES, Louisiana — A 14-year-old was arrested after allegedly stealing a car from a Lowe's parking lot in Lake Charles and crashing the car in Orange, police said.

The theft happened Friday, June 12 at the Lowe's in the 2800 block of Derek Drive, Lake Charles Police said in a news release. The driver told police she was waiting for her husband to come out of the store when a young man walked up to her car and knocked on the door. Since she thought it was a Lowe's employee, she unlocked the car doors.

The young man got into the car and demanded she get out. She took personal items off the front seat and ran while the teen drove off in the car.

About an hour later, the Orange Police Department found the stolen car after it had been in a crash. The driver was a 14-year-old, Lake Charles Police said.

The 14-year-old boy faces criminal charges in both Orange, Texas and Lake Charles, Louisiana for the carjacking.

Lake Charles Police is still investigating the incident.

