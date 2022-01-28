13-year-old girl in police custody after threatening staff, students with knife at Orangefield Junior High School

School officials were able to disarm and detain the young girl before deputies arrived.

ORANGE, Texas — A 13-year-old girl was taken into police custody and is waiting for her court appearance after bringing a knife to a junior high school campus.

It took place on Friday at the Orangefield Junior High School campus. The Orange County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call about a student who was detained on campus after an incident with a knife.

Upon arrival, responding deputies were told that an eighth-grader threatened a school employee and other students with a knife, according to an Orange County Sheriff’s Office release.

School officials were able to disarm and detain the young girl before law enforcement arrived. No school employees or students were harmed during the incident.

The 13-year-old was taken into custody and transported to the Orange County Sheriff’s Office for processing. Once she was processed, she was arraigned and transported to a juvenile detention facility, according to the release.

She is currently awaiting a court appearance. This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.

From a Orange County Sheriff's Department release:

On January 28, 2022 at about 12:03PM, the Orange County Sheriff’s Office received a call from an Orangefield School employee reporting that a student was detained on campus after an incident with a knife. Patrol Deputies and Investigators from the Criminal Investigation Division responded.

Upon the Deputies arrival at the school, employees reported that a 13 year old white female 8th grade student threatened a school employee and other students with a knife. School officials were able to disarm and detain the student prior to Deputies arrival. Deputies notified the Orange County Juvenile Probation Department and took the juvenile suspect into custody.

She was transported to the Orange County Sheriff’s Office for processing. Once processing was completed, she was arraigned by Precinct 1 Justice of the Peace Hershel Stagner Jr. and transported to a Juvenile Detention Facility pending a court appearance. No employees or students were harmed during the incident.

