BEAUMONT — Beaumont Police responded to an aggravated robbery just before 11:00 p.m. on Tuesday, September 18, 2018.

The robbery occurred at the Cinemark Tinsel Town on I-10. The victim said that the suspect was holding a machete and demanded her property. Both suspects were black males in a white SUV.

Just minutes later, officers located the white SUV on Sarah Street in Beaumont.

Officers attempted to stop the vehicle but driver began to drive away at a high rate of speed until it hit a dead end and the suspects fled by foot.

The passenger, a 13-year-old male, was arrested but officers were unable to find the driver. He was transported to the Minnie Rogers Juvenile Detention Center where he was charged with aggravated robbery.

The second incident happened at the Exxpress Mart on West Cardinal Drive. Officers responded to this location just before midnight in reference to an aggravated robbery.

Investigation revealed that a black male, wearing all black with something covering his face, entered the store with a handgun.

The suspect demanded money from the clerk and was gone before officers arrived on scene.

Both of these investigation are on-going.

GET NEWS & WEATHER ALERTS | Download the 12News App to your mobile device

CRIME STOPPERS | Submit a tip @ 833Tips.com

If you have information about this crime you could earn a cash reward of up to $1000 by providing an ANONYMOUS tip to Crime Stoppers of Southeast Texas.

Call 833-TIPS (8477) or text "BMT" followed by your tip information to CRIMES (274637) from your mobile phone.

This is a developing story. We will update with more as soon as we receive confirmed information.

© 2018 KBMT