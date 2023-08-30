12-year-old boy dropped off at SA hospital with gunshot wound, police say

Police say the shooting will be considered aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

SAN ANTONIO — A 12-year-old boy was dropped off at a local hospital with a gunshot wound on the southeast side overnight, San Antonio Police say.

Officials say he's being treated for a gunshot wound to the leg and was dropped off by a group of friends who then left.

Police are still trying to answer crucial questions like who shot him, why, and where it happened. They say the boy wouldn't say much.

Police are reviewing surveillance video to try and identify the people who dropped the young boy at the hospital.

