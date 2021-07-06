Routine stop turns to 115 mph high-speed chase on Interstate 10

During the chase the driver hit the back of an 18-wheeler at the 820 Mile Marker and a Chamber’s County Sheriff’s deputy unit.

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Texas — A high-speed chase that started on Interstate 10 in Baytown ended in Jefferson County on highway 35.

According to new information from the Texas Department of Public Safety, speeds got as high as 115 mph.

The driver is said to be a 37-year-old Hispanic female from Damon, Texas. She was arrested for felony evading with other charges pending.

A trooper saw a woman in a Hyundai Sonata with no license plate going around 95mph.

The trooper tried to stop the car near the intersection of Interstate 10 at 146 in Baytown, but the driver refused to stop.

During the chase the driver hit the back of an 18-wheeler at the 820 Mile Marker and a Chamber’s County Sheriff’s deputy unit, but she continued driving.

The chase finally ended west of Port Arthur.

No injuries were reported.

12NewsNow is working to find out what charges she faced.

