YORK, Maine — One hundred two grams of fentanyl that were coming into Maine were stopped when police pulled over a car driving on the Maine Turnpike in York on Friday, Feb. 22.

Members of the Pro-Active Criminal Enforcement Team (PACE) used a police dog named Mack to find the 102 grams of fentanyl in the car.

Police arrested Michael Peavy-Wright, 20, of Presque Isle and charged him with drug trafficking.

Peavy-Wright was taken to the York County Jail in Alfred where his bail was set at $10,000.

Maine State Police