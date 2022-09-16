Nearly 100 pounds of weed seized, woman arrested during Orange County traffic stop

During the stop deputies saw what appeared to be a large amount of marijuana in plain view while talking to the driver.

ORANGE, Texas — An Interstate 10 traffic stop on Thursday by Orange County deputies netted nearly 100 pounds of marijuana and resulted in the arrest of a 30-year-old woman.

Milaka Deshe Patterson, 30, was arrested by deputies with the county's Highway Interdiction Unit according to a news release from the sheriff's office.

Deputies say they stopped the 2019 Alpha Romeo that Patterson was driving after they noticed several traffic violations.

During the stop deputies saw what appeared to be a large amount of marijuana in plain view while talking to Patterson the release said.

They conducted a "probable cause search" of the vehicle and found a "bulk amount of packaged marijuana" inside suitcases and plastic storage containers.

The combined weight of all the weed was 99 pounds according to deputies.

They also found "numerous" checks and credit cards in different names and addresses and believe Patterson was using them to finance "further criminal activities."

Deputies believe the marijuana was headed to Georgia and Maryland and have notified officials there for further investigation the release said.

Patterson is currently being held in the Orange County Jail on a second degree felony charge of possession of marijuana greater than 50 but less than 2,000 pounds. Her bond has not yet been set.

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.

