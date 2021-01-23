100 pounds of synthetic marijuana seized in Port Arthur drug bust

Officers used a search warrant for the drug bust, and one person has been arrested.

PORT ARTHUR, Texas — Law enforcement agencies seized 100 pounds of synthetic marijuana and a gun in a Port Arthur drug bust on Thursday, according to a Facebook Post from the Port Arthur Police Department.

A search warrant was used Thursday in the 3200 block of 9th Street for the possession of synthetic marijuana, the post said.

One person was arrested following the drug bust, according to the post.

The Port Arthur Police Department’s Narcotics and Guns Unit and SWAT worked together to execute the search warrant.

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.