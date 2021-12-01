Man sentenced to 10 years after pleading guilty to indecency with a child

The prosecutor said the man convicted had plenty of time to seek help and chose not to do so.

BEAUMONT, Texas — A judge sentenced a 44-year-old Southeast Texas man to ten years behind bars on Wednesday for indecency with a child.

Arthur Ellis Halter III has been held on a $100,000 bond since his arrest in August.

Halter appeared before Judge West in the 252nd District Court on Wednesday for punishment. He had previously pleaded guilty to the enhanced second-degree felony charge of indecency with a child.

Before pronouncing the sentence, West asked Halter if he did what he was accused of doing in the indictment. The defendant was very slow to answer.

The judge said, "You either did or didn't do it," West said. He paused and said, “yes.”

Defense attorney Langston Adams told the judge that Halter was a victim of abuse as a child. He said it was to the point that Halter even attempted suicide as a child.

Adams said if Halter is given probation, he would have a chance to get treatment. The prosecutor said he had plenty of time to seek help and chose not to do so.

The victim appeared by zoom and gave a tearful victim impact statement. Halter apologized to his victim in court.

He said there is no excuse for what he did. He apologized to the victim's family as well.

The plea agreement had a cap of 10 years in prison. Because this is a plea, Halter has no right to appeal.

Halter will have to register as a sex offender and will not be able to own a firearm once he is released.

