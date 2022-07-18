'It’s heartbreaking' | Woman charged after 10 neglected dogs rescued from Newton County home

"They are innocent and never deserves be mistreated or neglected under no circumstances," Sheriff Burby said.

NEWTON COUNTY, Texas — A woman is charged with cruelty to non-livestock animals after multiple neglected dogs were found in Newton County.

Dori Drake was arrested and taken to the Newton County Jail after the dogs were found, according to Newton County Sheriff Robert Burby. She has since bonded out on a $1,500 bond.

The 10 dogs were rescued from a home in the Call on July 6, 2022. The dogs appeared to be emaciated.

Some dogs had no access to water and others had inadequate access that is believed to have come from rain, according to a Humane Society of the United States release.

“It’s heartbreaking to imagine the conditions these animals were living in," Rachel Ide, animal crimes case manager for the HSUS, said. "We are grateful to Deputy Henry and the Newton County Sheriff’s Office for taking action to get these dogs the care they so deserve.”

The Humane Society arranged for members of the community and staff members from the Jasper Animal Hospital to help with removing the dogs from the home, so they can could the care they needed. The Humane Society covered the bill for the dogs treatment.

"Animal ownership is a huge responsibility, and one that no one should ever take lightly," Sheriff Burby said in the release. " It is our responsibility as animal owners to properly feed, provide shelters, and care for our animals in a safe and humane fashion."

The dogs were brought to Operation Kindness, where they will expected to be placed with fosters. They will eventually be available for adoption via operation kindness.

"As soon as the Humane Society of the United States reached out, the team at Operation Kindness jumped into action to assist," Ed Jamison, CEO of Operation Kindness, said in the release. "We're looking forward to getting them on the road to recovery with all the veterinary care they need."

Sheriff Burby expressed is appreciation for the work the Humane Society does in altering authorities when animal abuse happens.

"They are innocent and never deserves be mistreated or neglected under no circumstances," Sheriff Burby said in the release. "It pains us deeply when this happens.

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.

From a Humane Society release:

CALL, Texas—The Humane Society of the United States and Operation Kindness are assisting the Newton County Sheriff’s Office with the rescue of about 10 dogs from an alleged cruelty situation in Newton County, Texas.

The Newton County Sheriff’s Office responded to a residential property on July 6. The dogs appeared emaciated and had sores on their bodies. Some dogs had no access to water, others had inadequate water—likely only there from rainfall.

The HSUS helped the Newton County Sheriff Department with logistical support. This included arranging for members of the community and staff members from Jasper Animal Hospital to assist in removing the animals from the property and getting them the care they desperately needed.

Rachel Ide, animal crimes case manager for the HSUS, said: “It’s heartbreaking to imagine the conditions these animals were living in. We are grateful to Deputy Henry and the Newton County Sheriff’s Office for taking action to get these dogs the care they so deserve.”

Sheriff Robert Burby of Newton County said: “Animal ownership is a huge responsibility, and one that no one should ever take lightly. It is our responsibility as animal owners to properly feed, provide shelters, and care for our animals in a safe and humane fashion. Animals depend on us for their health and well-being. They are innocent and never deserves be mistreated or neglected under no circumstances. It pains us deeply when this happens. We want to extend our thanks to the Humane Society of the United States for assisting us in this case. Deputy Henry has a unique and keen sense for investigating animal incidents, and is highly appreciated and valued by this Office.”

Ed Jamison, CEO of Operation Kindness, said: "As soon as the Humane Society of the United States reached out, the team at Operation Kindness jumped into action to assist. The dogs will be arriving in our care on Friday, July 15, and we hope to place them immediately into foster homes. Thank you to the HSUS and the Newton County Sheriff's Office for assisting these dogs. We're looking forward to getting them on the road to recovery with all the veterinary care they need."

The dogs will be arriving at Operation Kindness where they will later be placed with fosters to receive much-needed care. They will eventually be available for adoption via Operation Kindness.

