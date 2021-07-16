1-year-old shot in Port Arthur home Friday night, witnesses say

Witnesses at the scene said they heard several shots and saw suspects running away from the home where the boy was shot.

PORT ARTHUR, Texas — Port Arthur Police are investigating a Friday night shooting that left a 1-year-old child injured at home.

It happened in the 2100 block of Evergreen Drive. The Port Arthur Police Department received the call about the shooting around 7:30 p.m.

Witnesses said they heard several shots and saw suspects running away on foot from the home where the boy was shot.

The preliminary investigation indicates suspects walked toward the home and fired shots, according to Port Arthur Police Chief Tim Duriso.

Family members told 12News the 1-year-old boy was shot. Police confirmed the gunshot wound was non-life-threatening and the child is expected to live.

The incident is also being investigated as a drive-by shooting. Details are limited as the investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.

