Police: Family violence situation leads to 1 man shot, seriously injured at HEB in Beaumont

BEAUMONT, Texas — Police are investigating after a Friday night shooting at a grocery store in Beaumont sent one man to the hospital.

The call came in at 9:18 p.m. on Friday, June 9, 2023 to the HEB Plus! located at 3025 North Dowlen Road.

The shooting victim was transported to hospital by ambulance with possible life-threatening injuries according to Beaumont Police Officer Carol Riley.

Riley tells 12News the shooting was a result of a "family violence situation”.

Witnesses tell 12News crew on scene they saw people arguing and the victim tried to run when the suspect allegedly pulled a gun and shot the victim multiple times.

The witness also says they saw the suspect leave the scene in a white car.

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.

