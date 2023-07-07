1 suspect arrested, another at large for trying to steal gun ammunition, magazines from Academy in Beaumont

Caleb Vital, 21, of Port Arthur, was arrested for theft and unlawfully carrying a weapon. The 2nd suspect was not arrested, but has been identified by police.

BEAUMONT, Texas — Two men were arrested after police say they were trying to steal ammunition and extended magazines from a store in Beaumont.

On Friday, July 7 at 11:43 a.m., Beaumont Police responded to Academy Sports and Outdoors in reference to two men attempting to steal ammunition and extended magazines from the store, according to a news release from the Beaumont Police Department.

Before officers got there, one of the suspects left the store and drove away in a Nissan Altima.

The Nissan was stopped as it was leaving and the driver, now identified as Caleb Vital, 21, of Port Arthur, was arrested for theft and unlawfully carrying a weapon



While this was happening, the second suspect exited the store and was confronted by Beaumont police officers.

The suspect then dropped his backpack containing the stolen items and ran from the scene.

After a lengthy search of the area, the second suspect was not apprehended, but was identified and charges will be filed, according to the release.

Officers recovered all of the stolen ammunition and gun magazines.

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.