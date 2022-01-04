1 stabbed in Port Arthur neighborhood by unknown suspect Tuesday evening

Officers reported to the scene in the 1000 block of West 13th Street around 5:10 p.m. after a reported stabbing.

PORT ARTHUR, Texas — Port Arthur Police are investigating a Tuesday evening stabbing that sent one man to the hospital, according to a news release from the Port Arthur Police Department.

Officers arrived and found a 29-year-old Port Arthur man stabbed in the torso by an unknown suspect, according to the release.

The victim was taken to St. Elizabeth Hospital for treatment. He is expected to be OK.

The stabbing suspect fled the scene before officers arrived.

The stabbing is an ongoing investigation with the Port Arthur Police Department’s Criminal Investigations Division.

If you have information about a crime you could earn a cash reward of up to $1000 by providing an ANONYMOUS tip to Crime Stoppers of Southeast Texas.

Call 833-TIPS (8477) or download the P3Tips App on your mobile device to submit your tip anonymously.

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.

