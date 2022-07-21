1 shot multiple times by neighbor after argument in Orange County

The victim was taken to a hospital in critical condition.

ORANGE COUNTY, Texas — Detectives with the Orange County Sheriff's Office are investigating a shooting that left one person in critical condition Thursday afternoon.

It happened in the 2000 block of Havens Road at Ella Lane around 4:30 p.m.

One person was shot multiple times, the Orange County Sheriff’s Office told 12News. The victim was taken to a hospital in critical condition.

Both the suspect and the victim lived on the same street.

Deputies said the shooting stemmed from an argument between the two. The disagreement had been going on for a while.

One suspect was detained, according to the sheriff's office.

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.

If you have information about a crime you could earn a cash reward of up to $1000 by providing an ANONYMOUS tip to Crime Stoppers of Southeast Texas.

Call 833-TIPS (8477) or download the P3Tips App on your mobile device to submit your tip anonymously.

CRIME STOPPERS APP | Download the P3 Tips App

GET NEWS & WEATHER ALERTS | Download the 12News App to your mobile device