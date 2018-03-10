FLORENCE, S.C. (AP/WCNC) - A shooting left a law enforcement officer dead and six others injured in Florence County Wednesday night.

The incident unfolded as deputies were trying to serve a warrant in Vintage Place, a neighborhood in Florence.

Officials identified the officer who died as a Florence city police officer. The shooting suspect is in custody, Florence County officials said.

RELATED: President Trump, South Carolina Governor react to deadly Florence officer shooting

Further details were not immediately available.

Stick with WCNC.com for the latest on this developing story.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.