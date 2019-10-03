DENVER — A person is dead and three others are in critical condition at area hospitals after a shooting in downtown Denver early Sunday morning, police said.

The shooting was reported in the area of 15th and Market streets in the LoDo area around 4 a.m. - a block from the 16th Street Mall and the Cherry Creek Trail on either side of 15th and several restaurants and hot spots nearby along both roads.

The Denver Police Department said Market Street was closed from 14th Street to the 16th Street Mall. The Regional Transportation District has created several detours for bus routes that pass through the area, including routes 1/1W, 6, 9, 10, 15, 15L, 19, 28, 43, and 44. If you use these buses, please double check your route. The MALL bus is also being rerouted due to police activity at the 16th Street Mall and Market Street.

A police briefing is slated for 11:15 a.m. on the incident and downtown safety in general at DPD headquarters on Cherokee Street.

Details have been scarce. After initially reporting the shooting at 4:45 a.m., the Denver Police Department updated a little over an hour later that one person had died and that three were in critical condition.

No suspects have been identified nor are there any in custody, according to police.

All four victims are males, police said. Law enforcement has not released any other identifying information about the victims.

We'll update this story as information becomes available.

