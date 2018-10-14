During Saturday's storms in North Texas, Waxahachie High School took a bit of a beating. A storm with rotation passed through the city leaving some damage behind. Light poles were knocked down and a bus was overturned.

In a security camera video taken from inside Waxahachie High School right at 12:46 p.m., you can see the moment the storm hit. The video shows ceiling tiles crashing down just as a door flies off its hinges and tumbles down the hall.

David Goins / WFAA: Ellis Co definitely took some damage from strong storms - specifically at the new Waxahachie HS

Earlier Saturday afternoon, the Texas Department of Public Safety reported a tornado west of Interstate 35 and U.S. 287 in Ellis County, according to the weather service.

There were no reported injuries.

