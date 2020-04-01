TARRANT COUNTY, Texas — The Fort Worth Court of Appeals has granted 11-month-old Tinslee Lewis emergency relief preventing Cooks Children Hospital from removing her from life support.

The letter granting emergency relief was filed Friday, keeping Tinslee on life support during an appeal.

"This case presents a life-or-death decision," Attorney General Ken Paxton said in a news release.

"The right-to-life and the guarantee of due process are of the utmost importance not only to baby Tinslee and her family but to all Texans. I will continue to fight for Tinslee and my office will continue to use all necessary resources to ensure that she will not be deprived of her right to live."

The ruling comes just one day after Chief Justice Sandee Marion denied a temporary injunction to keep Lewis alive.

Thursday afternoon, the attorney representing Tinslee's family filed a request for emergency relief from a state appellate court, according to documents.

RELATED: Tinslee Lewis: The Texas '10-day rule' explained

RELATED: Baby Tinslee given 7 days to live after judge denies injunction

The 11-month-old's illness requires her to be hooked up to machines so she can breathe and eat.

In late October, Cook Children’s Medical Center determined that their efforts to help Tinslee were only causing the baby more suffering and pain, and they told the family they’d be removing life-sustaining treatment in 10 days in accordance with state law.

That law was signed in 1999 and allows hospitals to stop giving care, even at a patient's or loved one's objection if a hospital ethics committee votes to do so.

This is a developing story and will be updated. For more breaking news coverage, download the all-new WFAA app.

More on WFAA: